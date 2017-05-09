Pregnant blogger, famous for breastfeeding her 4-year-old son, dies in Thailand.

British mum Sophie Emma Rose made headlines when she started a campaign to normalise breastfeeding in older children.

She regularly posted updates and videos sharing her breastfeeding journey with her four-year-old son, Shaye, online.

The 41-year-old was six months pregnant with her second child, and was living with her new partner Danny Glass, 29, in Thailand.

Yesterday, she was killed in an accident in Phuket when a truck smashed into the moped she and Danny were riding on.

Sophie was on the back of the scooter being driven by her partner, when it collided with an 18-wheel lorry.

Shaye “fishing” and my #22weekspregnant #belly #bump at the #beach A post shared by Sophie (@sophiesjoy) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Danny, who escaped the accident with minor injuries, confirmed his partner’s death on Facebook.

“Tragic news my girlfriend died in a scooter accident we had today,” he wrote.

“I am in total shock as I’ve lost the most precious person I had ever connected with…my brain keeps going into denial I am distraught.