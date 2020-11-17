Can being on the pill for too long actually mess with your fertility?

Whether you've been on the pill for yonks and you're gearing up to start a family, or you're just curious to know WTF happens to your body when you stop taking the pill (because no one really talks about this stuff for some reason) - welcome!

While you already know that birth control can help us avoid unwanted pregnancy, what you might not know is that your choice of contraception could delay your pregnancy timeline.

Watch: Need some advice on the different types of contraception? Here's how to compare combination birth control pills. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In a recent study published in the British Medical Journal, researchers looked at how long it could take to return to fertility after ceasing various birth control methods.

While results varied for different contraceptives, it was found that the pill delayed fertility for three menstrual cycles (about three months), on average.

Overall, it was found that injectable birth control led to the longest delay, with women waiting between five and eight months to become pregnant.

Listen to this episode of Get Me Pregnant, where we answer some of the most commonly asked questions about fertility - including do previous abortions or the pill cause infertility? Post continues below.

Interesting, right?

Anyone else want to dive a little further into this whole thing? We hit up gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos and asked her everything we need to know about what happens to your fertility when you stop taking the pill.

How long does it take for your ovulation levels to go back to normal after going off the pill?

So what exactly happens when we go off the pill? When do things go back to 'normal'?

"If you had regular periods before you went on the pill, your cycle should regulate, and ovulation should recommence within a month or two," said Dr Stamatopoulos.

"The problem is that many women go on the pill to regulate their periods, so they have a regular monthly period. This regularity will cease with these women once they stop the pill. That is why fertility becomes an issue for them."