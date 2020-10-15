"I felt constantly car sick." 5 things that surprised me most about pregnancy.

Thankfully it eased off midway through my second trimester, I was waiting for the 'burst' of energy I had heard about but unfortunately it never arrived.

2. You will feel emotion on a whole new level.

Pregnancy can be such a joyful time, there is so much to look forward to. The thoughts of your baby entering the world can help you through even the hardest days of pregnancy. Thanks to the additional hormones surging through my body, I found it harder to cope with things as I normally would have.

I found myself worrying a lot more, holding my breath before each scan, mentally preparing myself for the 'bad thing' that was going to happen. I suddenly knew what mothers meant when they said that the worry never stopped, and my baby hadn't even arrived yet!

Studies have shown that mothers' brains start to change from pregnancy, with increased activity in the parts of your brain that control empathy and social interactions. It literally helps you bond with your baby. It is thought that one in 10 women suffer from antenatal anxiety, which actually makes it quite common. In all seriousness, it's essential to speak to a health professional if this is an issue for you.

3. Forget about food cravings, have you heard about food aversion?

Rom-coms will have you believe that you will have cravings for tubs of ice cream or salty snacks that your dutiful partner will retrieve for you in the middle of the night.

It's also one of the common questions people will ask you - "what are you craving?"

I had no specific cravings to speak of and I felt let down - I wanted to have a quirky food craving that I could tell my kid all about when they were older. Instead, I suffered from food aversion.

The smell of cooked vegetables (mushrooms and capsicum in particular) was enough to make me gag. The sight of eggs, runny or solid was too much to bear. I had all these grand plans to eat fresh food (nothing processed) yet I survived my first trimester eating Vegemite and cheese toasties and mi goreng noodles.

During my early pregnancy I had been eating a brand of pre-prepared fresh meals until one day, when I was about six weeks pregnant, I'd finished heating it and as the smell wafted towards me from the microwave I felt the nausea wave in my stomach. It got so bad that I had to hide the Instagram and Facebook advertisements for this company and unsubscribe from their newsletter - even the sight of their logo would be enough to make me feel ill.

