'My friend told me she was pregnant. She won't talk to me after my reaction.'

After a contentious reaction to her pregnancy announcement, Sadie threatened to cut her friend out of her life.

The friend in question – a 22-year-old university student – is surrounded by LGBT friends who are in queer relationships and, according to her, "there is rarely a pregnancy scare".

In the 10 years that she has known Sadie, 31 (a heterosexual woman), the mother-to-be "has never had a serious or long term relationship".

"She has always said she never wants kids and never wants to settle down," the woman wrote on the sub-reddit r/AmITheAsshole.

"Two weeks ago we didn't talk for three days and I was getting worried about her," she continued. "Then she texted me, randomly at 3am: 'I'm pregnant....'."

Here's where the controversy starts.

"I responded 'Oh shit! Are we happy or sad about this? Who's the father?' Because I didn't want to celebrate too soon as everything I've known about her makes me think she wouldn't be happy about this," the friend explained.

She didn't hear from Sadie for 24 hours, until the 31-year-old called to "chew (her) out".

"(Sadie asked) why couldn't I just be happy for her and that it is really rude and disrespectful to ask the questions I did," the friend wrote on reddit.

The friend countered that none of her other friends would be happy about it, and that Sadie has always spoken about not wanting kids.

"I just wanted to make sure I was reacting properly, and (Sadie) didn't sound positive about it in her message," the friend added.

Watch what I wish I knew about my first trimester. Post continues after video.