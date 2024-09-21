After having cancer 3 times, Emily was told she'd never be a mum. Then something amazing happened.

When Emily found a lump in her neck, she immediately dismissed it.

Figuring it was likely an inflamed lymph gland, the 26-year-old showed it to her father, expecting the typically blasé GP to validate her tame diagnosis.

But after asking a few questions, her dad said: "I think you need to go see a doctor."

One ultrasound and CT scan later, what Emily thought was a harmless lump became very scary, she told Mamamia.

"Things started to happen really fast. That's when I started to realise the heaviness of the situation."

The doctor hoped it was tuberculosis, or maybe pneumonia. Because if it was neither of those, it was most likely cancer.

"I think my jaw dropped a million miles," Emily said. "Never in a million years did I think that cancer was going to come into my life, at least not at the age of 26."

