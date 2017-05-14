A Ukrainian media personality notorious for ambushing celebrities like Kim Kardashian has streaked at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine while wearing an Australian flag.

With Isaiah Firebrace coming in 9th place, and Portugal taking the Eurovision crown, it is possible Australia will be better remembered this year for the presence of its national flag on the back of a naked man.

During reigning winner Jamala’s performance, a man draped in an Australian flag invaded the stage and pulled down his pants to expose his bottom on live TV.

It was initially thought the streaker was an Australian but it was later confirmed the man was Vitalii Sediuk, a self-described prankster known for accosting celebrities on red carpets.