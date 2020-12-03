From menstrual cups to reading lights: The 21 products that have changed our lives.

Here at Mamamia, we're all about working smarter, not harder.

And while functionality isn't always at the forefront of our spending brains (please, we're only human), once or twice we find that special item that we'd buy 100 times over for the sheer value it adds to our lives.

And we really need to talk about those products.

You know the ones. They make life easier, more pleasant, and overall better across the board?

From smart watches to a good pair of shoes, here are the 21 products that have changed the Mamamia team's lives for the better.

A French Press

