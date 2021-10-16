The first trailer for Stan's Power Book II: Ghost season two will have you hooked.

After much anticipation, Stan has finally released the official trailer for the second season of Power Book II: Ghost.

The explosive snippet reveals the high stakes challenges and even bigger ethical dilemmas the characters will face this season, ahead of its premiere on Sunday, 21 November (the same day as the U.S.).

And after watching it, we're officially hooked.

Watch the full trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season two below. Post continues after video.

The second season will follow lead character Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who delves deeper into the world of drug dealing and crime following the events of the first season.

Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus), Tariq finds himself drifting further from those he’s been fighting to protect: his family. And with Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of them.

Unable to do it alone, Tariq turns to those in power: Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith), his new partner, Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), and Rashad Tate.

Michael Rainey Jr. in Power Book II: Ghost. Image: Stan.