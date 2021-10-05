'Six months after having my second baby, I was overcome with rage.'

This post discusses postnatal depression and maybe triggering for some readers.
Mum-of-three Kaitlyn first began experiencing moments of rage when her second baby was six months old.
“I was diagnosed with postnatal depression after my first son Colby's birth, but this time it felt different,” Kaitlyn tells Mamamia.
“I didn't feel sad or tearful and my kids were fed and cared for, but I was frequently irritable and increasingly angry.”
Shortly before second son Jude arrived in 2019, the family moved to the small NSW town of Gunnedah, near Tamworth. Colby was now a toddler, and Kaitlyn’s husband Gary was working long days as an electrician in the mines.
“I had two kids under age three and life was chaotic. I was struggling after a traumatic birth left me with physical and psychological hurdles to overcome," Kaitlyn says.
“I was trying to do everything by myself, and it just wasn’t possible. This led to my first major meltdown.”