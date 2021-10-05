'Six months after having my second baby, I was overcome with rage.'

Kaitlyn recalls how the first big meltdown was triggered by a minor mishap that many mums will be familiar with.

“Gary was working a long day, and I was home with the two boys. I had been feeling irritated all morning and when Colby tried to pour himself a drink while I fed baby Jude, it spilled everywhere and I just lost it.

“I remember digging my nails into the palm of my hand hard and screaming so loudly my kids froze in shock. I yelled that mummy was ‘running away and never coming back’ and I disappeared into my bedroom to hide.

“Shortly thereafter the feeling of shame flooded my body, and I knew there was something wrong.”

As a qualified physiotherapist, Kaitlyn wanted to understand her symptoms and find some evidence-based research. She found very little online and began wondering if she was suffering with bipolar disorder.

“My moods were extreme and one minute I was fine, while the next I experienced manic rage-filled episodes that mostly involved me slamming doors and yelling," she says.

Kaitlyn explains that her quality of life was not good, but she carried on for about three months trying to work it out for herself before husband Gary suggested she visit her GP.

“The first thing the GP said to me was, ‘are your kids safe?’ which really broke my heart. I had never had an impulse to do anything to them, but I knew I had to manage this incredible rage.

“The GP listened and told me about how my brain was too stressed to function properly and recommended I take antidepressants. They made an enormous difference as after about three days, I woke up and felt like a completely different person.”