"I bled through my hospital bed." Exactly what happened to my body after a baby.

I can’t praise a recent post I saw on Instagram enough.

Influencer, writer and speaker Sarah Nicole Landry, aka @thebirdspapaya, got real and shared her postpartum discoveries without the need to glamourise or sugar-coat it and I. AM. HERE. FOR. IT.

I’ve always been here for it, and always will be, because I missed the memo on a lot of postpartum advice due to being one of the first of my friends and family to have kids.

This is not to be confused with being negative about the postpartum phase - it’s about bringing to light the very real struggles women can experience which can be minimised, or at least normalised, with knowledge.

It’s an experience like no other, and for reasons I am still yet to understand, we’re expected to birth children and carry on with our lives as though nothing has changed.

F*ck that.

Everything has changed, and it would be easier to embrace and adapt to our new lives if we shared our honest experiences to help others. So, read on for some more honest postpartum encounters based on my first birth.