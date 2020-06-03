26 women share the most surprising thing that happened to their body after having a baby.

This post deals with postnatal depression and might be triggering for some readers. If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from depression, contact PANDA – Post and Antenatal Depression Association. You can find their website here or call their helpline on 1300 726 306.

What is a ‘post-baby body’ meant to look like?

By definition, it’s a body that has delivered a baby, whether that be out of a vagina, through an incision or by whichever way was necessary to keep mum and child safe.

WATCH: Tiffiny Hall speaks about post-baby body expectations in the video below. Post continues after video.

It’s an incomprehensible achievement, but more often than not, post-baby bodies are presented to us as an ‘after’ photo, acceptable only once returned to their pre-baby state.

It’s for this reason we asked 26 Aussie women to help us shine a light on the reality of postpartum bodies. Because as we found out, a lot of surprising stuff happens to your body when you have a child.

Like postpartum hair loss and ginormous nipples. And not being able to breathe without peeing yourself, or tearing your clitoris. Or for a few, nothing at all.

Keep scrolling to see images and read stories from women who were surprised by what happened to their bodies (including their brains) after having babies.

1. Alana, 31.

“My melasma pigmentation was so bad. The photo doesn’t do it justice.”