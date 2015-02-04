"Every mum has bad days. But these were my darkest of dark days."

An honest account of postnatal depression.

There is so much out there for mummas-in-waiting that it can be overwhelming to say the least.

You cannot help but fantasy role-play. Imagining what it will be like to be a mother for the first time. You envision that you will be this domestic goddess with a tidy house, clean washing folded neatly away, home cooked meals for hubby every night and Michael Bublé softly warbling in the background as you gently rock your baby to sleep as your freshly blow dried hair sweetly scents the air.

I suppose it is like that for some and I dare say, I thought that I would be a superstar parent, as well because seriously, how hard can it be? I am a 30-year old competent human being with a successful career, loving husband and a good head on my shoulders.

But unfortunately I was dead wrong.

The real deal:

My six-week-old baby girl is screaming in her bassinet. She has been there for 10 minutes and she is getting more upset with every passing minute but yet I cannot move. I am sitting on the laundry floor sobbing into a handful of dirty clothes. It's 2pm in the afternoon, I am still in my pajamas and I haven’t washed my hair since, you know what, I cannot even remember nor do I give a shit. My baby needs me and I cannot go to her. I am afraid of what will happen if I do.