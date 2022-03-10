"Strengthen your pelvic floor!" A physio shares their top 3 tips for a post-natal return to exercise.

Exercise post-baby is a treacherous beast.

For many, getting back into the gym after giving birth is the absolute last thing on their mind, while others are counting down the days to get back into their pre-baby fitness routine.

Whichever camp you're in, we see you.

But, whether it's been two weeks or two years, there's certainly a right and wrong way to go about it as physiotherapist and pilates instructor, Chloe De Winter explains.

"It's really important that you have clearance to resume exercise by your obstetrician or your midwife.

"The minimum timing for this after a cesarean will be six weeks because you need time for your body to recover from that surgery, and if you had a vaginal birth, it'll be a minimum of two weeks but often it is more."

Now, I know you're just itching to jump into a few burpees and a high-intensity cycle class, but hold your horses for just a moment.

The types of exercise you can return to may vary.

So, here are Chloe's top tips for getting back into exercise post-baby.

1. Strengthen your pelvic floor

In birth, your pelvic floor muscles take a big hit, as Chloe explains:

"In pregnancy there's a lot of pressure placed on the pelvic floor due to the increased pressure in that pelvic region pressing down.

"That combined with the birth of your baby, depending on what type of birth experience you had, can put a lot of strain on the pelvic floor and therefore cause a lot of weakness."

Before getting back into exercise, you want to restrengthen those muscles through pelvic floor training... and it's simpler than you might think.

There are a few simple exercises you can do right now from the comfort of your own home to get started.