Here's what 2 years of being at home did to our skin, and how to preserve it.

If you've been in lockdown and sashaying about at home for the last 18 months, doing four face masks a day, getting an extra hour of sleep, enjoying not wearing a slick of makeup - please have a sit.

We need to talk.

Because as we rear our little heads out of our WFH hidey-hole and back out into the real world, you might find yourself returning to the old daily commute.

Over the past couple of months, companies have welcomed their employees back into the office - anywhere from a couple of days a week, to the full shebang.

While this is a very good thing for many reasons (people! Talking! Real chairs! Woolies birthday cakes!), it also means hopping back on a bus/train/listening to someone talk really loud on their phone on the tram - all that fun s**t.

And while most of us will simply just be missing the luxuries of moseying over from our bed to the 'office' (sofa), can we please think about our poor face for a minute?

It's had like two years of utter bliss. Unnecessary daily pampering. Less makeup. No incidental sun exposure. Like, zero pollution.

So, what does this mean for our skin now? How much damage does our daily commute really do?

To find out, we hit up dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Compete Skin Specialists and asked her everything we need to know.

How lockdown impacted our skin.

While the whole maskne thing wasn't exactly IDEAL, lockdown did actually offer a whole heap of benefits for our skin.

Yes, really!

Whether it be finally managing your acne or dry skin, Dr McDonald said lockdown gave people more time to focus on their skin, address some of their major concerns and get a solid routine down pat.

"Many people stepped up the self-care during lockdown and saw advantages in their skin," she said.

"For some people lockdown also meant less exposure to heating or air-conditioning which is very drying, and environmental pollutants responsible for ageing."

On the flip side, however, Dr McDonald said those daily mandated walks and freedom picnics may have wreaked some havoc on our skin when it comes to UV exposure.

"There may, however, have been an increase in sun exposure because of more time outdoors," she said.

Not for you, though. Cause you're a smart like rabbit who never leaves the house without wearing sunscreen. Right? RIGHT.