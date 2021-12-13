Can we please talk about the embarrassing things we've all done on Instagram post-breakup.

December is a time of celebrations and champagne… However, statistically, it’s also the most popular month of the year for breakups.

There are probably several reasons for this. Perhaps the fast-approaching new year brings with it a need for reflection and assessment. Perhaps the time spent with your significant other (and family) adds a lot of pressure. Perhaps you realise you don't want to take them home to your family at all.

There’s no way to determine the cause of this mass of individual heartbreaks, but I happen to have survived a brutal December dumping and lived to tell the tale. I sobbed at Christmas dinner, I spent Christmas Eve in my room crying into the pages of Marian Keyes, and... I let it out on social media.

I really, really, embraced the Instagram story.

It’s hard to explain what heartbreak feels like, but I needed everyone to know that my heart had been ripped out of me. At the same time, I wanted my ex to be watching and for him to realise he’d made a huge mistake.

It was a couple of years ago now and I thought I was pretty subtle in my devastated desperation. But it seems my memory has been protecting me from the truth.

When I went into my Instagram archive, I was met with a sobering amount of embarrassment, and honestly I just wish someone had snatched that phone out of my soggy (from mopping up tears) hands.

Anyone who has been through a breakup is guilty of some kind of social media tomfoolery (see pictured: Kanye West, who recently straight up posted that God wants him and Kim back together).

Definitely wants her back. Image: Getty/Mamamia.