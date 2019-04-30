Why parents are choosing to have their baby shower after the birth of their baby instead.

Ah, baby showers.
Nothing says “Please celebrate my the impending birth of my child with me” like a cake made of disposable nappies, and grown-ups drinking champagne from a baby bottle – right?
Which is why the traditional baby shower isn’t as common anymore. These days, you’re just as likely to attend drinks at a pub (with partners included) to celebrate an expectant mum, than you are to go to an all-girls afternoon tea that’s serving Virgin Mary mocktails.
How to trick your baby into loving books. Post continues after.
Or, in Amy Schumer’s case, a cake of a baby exiting a vagina.
And then there are those mums who simply choose not to have pre-birth baby showers at all, preferring instead to delay the event until after the baby is born. Yes, that’s now a thing.
A post-baby baby shower (or PBS) is literally a baby shower – with gifts and excitement – with one extra guest: the newborn baby themselves.
It’s different from a ‘Sip and See’, which is held some weeks after bubs arrives and is akin to a ‘viewing’, designed to avoid a constant stream of (usually unexpected) visitors – and is more for the guests than the baby.
No, the PBS is a planned celebration of the safe arrival – which is something some parents feel is much more important to celebrate than the pregnancy.
Top Comments
I have hated baby showers forever (as a guest) and when it's my turn to have kids, there is no chance I am having a shower of any kind! I'm happy to do a 'wet the babys head' style catch up with friends but it wont be a shower with gifts expected/baby themed anything. I like the idea of having everyone visit in one day rather than consistently fielding people.
Good for you (and congrats)! As a fellow shower-hater, this is something I would be getting behind.
I also hated them so my 'friends' and family went and organised one for me. Har har har. Tease the pregnant lady. Love em
I think it’s cool - as long as you do one or the other. Don’t expect me to shell out for pre AND post baby showers, plus gender reveal plus whatever other baby gifting opportunities you think up. I like the idea of everyone getting to see the baby, plus as mentioned, gifts can be more personal. But it will also depend on the mum, too, I can imagine some new mums wouldn’t want to have to deal with an event like this so soon after giving birth.
Agree, but as below, I bet the majority of people who catch onto this will be doing the pre-baby parties, AND the post-baby parties. More, more, more.