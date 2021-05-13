When Sarah posted this photo three months after giving birth, she got two very different reactions.

In today's disappointing news, the post-baby body continues to be a space up for debate.

Despite a rise in body positivity awareness, more candid and unfiltered sharing of the realities of the human body post-birth, and more open conversations around the unrealistic pressures for women to 'bounce back' after having babies - it seems that mums are still dealing with disgusting comments about their bodies.

And now thanks to a prominent influencer sharing her reality of fatphobic trolls, we can see that it's often men fuelling the fire over social media.

Watch: Laura Bryne articulates the contradiction of pressures that mothers face in their daily lives.



Video via Mamamia.

Sarah Nicole Landry - better known as @thebirdspapaya on Instagram - posted three pictures of herself in a bikini.

One covered with comments written by men criticising her body.

One covered with comments written by women thanking her for sharing pictures of her body.

And one of her stomach, unfiltered and uncovered.

And with that single post, Sarah painted a realistic picture of what it's like for women to navigate social media: Basically impossible.