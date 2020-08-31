'There are two types of holiday people. I'm clearly the homebody.'

There are two types of holiday people.

There are those who like to do activities.

And there are those who like to chill.

I am very much the second type of holiday person.

Which is why staying in a house rather than a hotel is always my preference when I go away. In a hotel room (especially if you have kids), you are pretty much forced to be an activity person.

But houses give you options.

So, we decided to go somewhere that wasn't more than a couple of hours' drive from Sydney. We wanted to be somewhere where there were things to do if we wanted to, but also a house that would feel fun and comfortable and luxe if we wanted to stay home.

In the end we did a bit of both. But it wasn't just about the where. It was about the why and how.

We took the #RoadTripPledge to support some of the towns who have been doing it tough this year, what with the bushfires, the drought and the pandemic.

You might've seen that hashtag pop up on your Instagram. Or maybe you haven't yet. The #RoadTripPledge is an initiative by Stayz, in partnership with Tourism Australia, encouraging Australians to holiday here this year.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place in some parts of the country, including Victoria, this won't be possible for all of us. But for those of us who can, we should make the most of what we've got on our own doorstep.

Our location of choice? Nelson Bay in Port Stephens, NSW.

After stopping in town for a late lunch and having a wander around the local shops, we arrived at our Stayz house we had carefully selected online, and happily collapsed, adjusting to holiday mode in record time.

The views were breathtaking. There was a pool table! And a pool! Also a games room with an old-school space invaders console that was as popular with the Gen X adults as the kids. And a home cinema!

I'm just going to sit back, do nothing and let them do their thing. Image: Mia Freedman.