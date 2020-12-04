"I slept like a baby." 8 of the most popular sayings that are actually bullsh*t.

Have you ever noticed that many of our conversations are made up of weird, decades old sayings?

From "I slept like a baby" to "I'm sweating like a pig", most of these sayings really don't... make any sense. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In fact, a lot of our most popular sayings are just, well, straight up bullsh*t.

Here are eight of the most popular saying that are actually complete bullsh*t.

"I slept like a baby."

Okay, whoever came up with this saying has clearly never been around a baby.

Babies... don't sleep. And if they do, they don't exactly sleep well.

In fact, if you use this phrase, you're basically saying that you woke up every two hours crying and craving milk. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We should probably just change this saying to: "I slept like a teenager."

Have you ever met a teenager who can't sleep 14 hours uninterrupted? They don't exist.

"The customer is always right."

No, Karen. The customer isn't always right.

Let's be honest here. The customer is rarely right.

Have you ever had a customer say, "What happened to the customer is always right?" when they weren't in the wrong? No. It doesn't happen.

"If you tell me the truth, you won't get into trouble." Okay, no. We've fallen for this far too many times and WE SHAN'T BE FALLING FOR IT ANY LONGER. This saying has and always will be categorically bullsh*t. WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU WHEN YOU USE IT. EVER.

"A watched pot never boils."

Stop.

Just... stop.