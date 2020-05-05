Marlie-Mae, Gracie-Mae, Harper May: Why everyone's naming their babies "Mae" right now.

A look at the UK’s top 1000 girls’ names from 2017 shows Amelia-Rose, Isla-Rose, Ella-Rose and Lily-Rose all in the top 300, while Lily-Mae, Gracie-Mae and Ellie-Mae all make the top 500.

The trend is even bigger among young mums. For babies born to women under 25, both Amelia-Rose and Ava-Rose make the top 100 names.

What’s the appeal? Peter York, a commentator on British class trends, told The Telegraph that hyphenated names sounded “mock-posh” to him.

“Anything with involving a dash I think people think of as being sort of posh,” he explained.

UK names expert Dr Jane Pilcher has a different theory. She thinks that parents are trying to make their children uniquely identifiable without giving them “really wacky” first names.

“Having a combination of two fairly standard names might be a way of people making their child more of an individual,” she told The Telegraph.

This theory has the ring of truth to it. A lot of parents love old-fashioned names, but there are only a limited number of really good ones to choose from (no, we’re not quite ready to revive Gladys just yet). So if there are dozens of Avas and Lilys around, at least your daughter can be Ava-Rose or Lily-Mae.

But why Mae? Why is Mae more popular in hyphenated names than, say, Grace, Beth, June or even May?

Mae is an alternative spelling of May that was popular in the US in the early 20th century but never really common in the UK or in Australia, so it’s got that vintage American appeal.

It makes people think of the smart, sexy Mae West (real name Mary Jane West), just like Audrey makes them think of Audrey Hepburn and Harlow makes them think of Jean Harlow. Plus, in Australia, Kate Ritchie named her baby girl Mae in 2014, and everybody loves Kate Ritchie.

Want to get in on the trend? Just find a cute, preferably old-fashioned name that you love, and add a hyphen and a Mae (or any other one-syllable vintage name) to it. For more inspiration, here are some recent examples given to Australian babies:

Acacia-Rose

Charlotte-Mae

Edith-Rose

Ellie-Faye

Hazel-Grace

Hilda-Jean

Ivy-May

Lilly-Beth

Maggie-Rose

Poppy-Mae

Feature image: Instagram/@karlstefanovic_ @ladyandacat @davvyxx

This post was originally published on November 13, 2019, and was updated on May 5, 2020.