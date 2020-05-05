Marlie-Mae, Gracie-Mae, Harper May: Why everyone's naming their babies "Mae" right now.

Marlie-Mae, Gracie-Mae, Mila-Mae, Harper May… you may have noticed the trend.
Aussie celebs are giving their baby girls hyphenated names with a sweet, old-fashioned sound. The Bachelor’s Matty J and Laura Byrne went for Marlie-Mae, Bachelor In Paradise’s Simone Ormesher and partner Matt Thorne chose Gracie-Mae, while Married at First Sight’s Davina Rankin and boyfriend Jaxon Manuel decided on Mila-Mae.
And now, Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have named their first child, Harper May.
Harper May May your life be filled with as much love as I feel. My children. My family. My wife. My life. ????
So where did this all come from?
Although these names might sound American – think Elly May Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies – this is actually a huge British trend that seems to be just taking off in Australia.
In 2015, The Telegraph revealed there had been an “explosion” in hyphenated names, especially for girls, in the UK. In fact, one in six baby girls was being given a hyphenated name. Hyphenated names ending in Rose were the most popular, but Mae was close behind.
Side note… these are the baby names we're falling out of love with.
