“I popped a pimple. Then a staph infection ate my face.”

Last year I went on a holiday.

Not just any holiday. A six weeks in Europe, stuff my entire life into a rucksack, spend all my savings in one go kind of holiday. A gap year for someone who never took an actual gap year.

I was, as you could imagine, pretty excited. It was early July and Australia was cold and wet. I was headed to Europe for the first time. And there, it was summer.

Now, when I’m travelling, my skin either rejoices and glows in a manner not dissimilar to a pregnant lady …or it decides to lose its shit.

I don’t know whether its karmic punishment for never taking my makeup off at night (who can be bothered, really) or the Skin Gods trying to make sure a flawless complexion won’t leave me incredibly vain and shallow (mission accomplished), but this time around my skin was forced into crisis mode.

What happened? I had a pimple. It was small and just below my nose and I just couldn’t help myself, so I popped it.

