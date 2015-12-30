When it comes to the end of the year, it becomes very difficult to remember between what happened back in February and what happened in mid 2003.

Let us help you out.

It was the year when opinion over whether a certain dress was blue and black or white and gold got the whole world fighting talking.

It was the year Shia LaBeouf rather aggressively told people to “just do it” in a viral motivational video.

It was the year Zayn left One Direction, and everyone responded, “Wait a minute… what’s a ‘Zayn’?”

It was the year Jon Snow died… or did he?

But when the men stopped leaving, ranting and pretending to die, what were the most important pop culture moments for women in 2015?

Fifty Shades of Grey:



You might remember that all the way back in February, Fifty Shades of Grey was marketed as the perfect Valentine’s Day movie.

This may have been the moment when going to the movies stopped being A Thing, and people started to watch Nashville and Master of None on Netflix instead.

While the world got excited about The Sex in the film, it was the reception by women (the film’s target market) of Fifty Shades that was particularly interesting.

Many people laughed. Not because anything was funny – but because of the pure absurdity of what was happening on screen.

Others got angry, and rightly so. The film is… appalling. Many — including Mamamia’s Rosie Waterland in a post that went viral — argued that it glorified abuse, and should come with a trigger warning. But ultimately, Fifty Shades served an important purpose by catapulting these issues into the public discourse. It got us talking about what is and isn’t okay on screen and within intimate relationships. And this was a conversation that desperately needed to be had.

Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood film clip:



In the film clip of Bad Blood, Swift introduced us to her “girl squad”, and some of us noticed a recurring theme: almost exclusively, her friends are absurdly attractive famous people. Initially, many of us really liked the idea that the women of Hollywood were friends, and were supporting each other’s creative endeavours. In an industry that often pits women against each other, Taylor’s female friendships were sending an empowering message.

But then we started looking closer at Taylor’s girl squad, and we got some other feels:

Female friendships in Hollywood are exciting, but the girl squad phenomenon begged a few questions: Are these friendships realistic? Are they inclusive?

By December, we had a journalist going to the extreme and calling Taylor Swift an “elitist Nazi barbie”. Woah. But, Taylor Swift’s girl squad got us thinking about the types of role models we promote, and why we promote them.