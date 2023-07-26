Move over Barbie: Here's everything we know about the new Polly Pocket movie.

Sorry, Barbie can’t come to the phone right now. There’s a new doll in town.

Or rather old doll, for us '90s girlies.

But hot on the hot pink heels of our Mattel queen’s reign is the revival of Polly Pocket in the form of a live-action movie. Because if we’ve learnt anything from last weekend’s box office success, it is that noughties nostalgia WORKS.

Watch: Margot Robbie takes you inside the Barbie Dreamhouse. Post continues after video.



Video via Architectural Digest.

So, what do we know about the next big toy blockbuster, based on a micro doll that was originally only one inch tall and came with her own teeny tiny mobile home?

Lena Dunham will direct it.

What can I say? Lena Dunham knows women.

The creator and star of Girls is writing the script and will direct the film, a story which she says is close to her heart.

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me," the 37-year-old said in a statement.

"Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner (from Mattel Films,) Mattel and MGM.

"I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension."