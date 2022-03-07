This International Women’s Day, Mamamia is creating the world we wished we lived in via our website and socials. That’s why today on Mamamia, you’ll see headlines we wish existed. But we cannot write these stories. Instead, the story will reveal the reality of what the world really looks like for women in 2022. You can read more about our pledge to #BreakTheBias this IWD here.



This is the headline we wish we could write on International Women’s Day: PM creates a policy that benefits women, without having to ask his wife.

But this is the reality for women in 2022:

Our nation's leaders, including our Prime Minister, have shown us time and time again that there's a "women problem" in Australian politics.

A problem that sees "inappropriate behaviour" and "sexist comments" too often used in the same headline as "women".

Here we've rounded up just a few times our political leaders have said or done offensive things to women in recent years.

1. Scott Morrison's wife helped him understand sexual assault by asking him to think as a father.

Last year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison copped a wave of criticism when he shared that a comment from his wife, Jenny, helped him understand the seriousness of Brittany Higgins' rape allegation, by thinking how he, as a father, would want his daughters to be treated.