All these powerful men have something in common: The same haircut.

Forget quotas. There’s one must-have accessory for any woman wanting to make it in the political arena: ‘a pob’.

The pob, short for political bob, is the powerful haircut du jour for female leaders the world over, apparently.

Think Britain’s new prime minister Theresa May made it on merit? Think again. Pob.

“But what about Hillary Clinton’s decades in politics?” you bleat. Nuh-uh. Pob.

Seriously…….. 'the pob', p8 The Sunday Times – incl Boris doesn't make this not sexist.

According to the Daily Mail, “the feathery, usually blonde, swept back look” is being used by female pollies to prove they “mean business”.

Clearly they’re onto something, which got us thinking — what is it that gives the powerful men their gravitas?

And then we realised: They all have the exact same haircut.

Don’t believe us? Just look at our last three (male) Prime Ministers.

The political comb over is the chosen haircut for powerful men.

Not unlike the pob, the 'poco' — that's the political comb over — is your one-way ticket to the top.

International celebrity hairdresser [insert totally made up name here] says, "The first thing people think about at the ballot box is a candidate's hair."

"Having too much on top gives off an air of inexperience. Curls are a no-no. You want a neat side sweep to say, 'Hey, I'm in control', and a creeping widow's peak to say, 'I've been here for a while'. Silver is preferable.

"It's hard enough to be taken seriously as a man in politics. A hairdo can make or break a career."

We weren't quite convinced. I mean, could a carefully curated hairstyle really be the key to kicking career goals?