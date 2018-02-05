Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault and child abuse which may be distressing for some readers.

1. “He is dying tonight for sure”: Horrific Snapchat videos of Melbourne teenage couple’s “abuse” of toddler prompt police investigation.

Police are investigating claims of child abuse after a teenage couple shared disturbing videos of a young toddler being abused on social media.

According to 9 News, the videos, which were shared on Snapchat over the weekend, show a young male and female laughing as a toddler - who they say is their child - struggles to breathe with a plastic bag over it's head.

"We're not child abusing them, were just teaching them discipline," one of the teenagers can be overheard saying in the footage.

"Making sure they're not dead, but then... they can't breathe."

Another video shows a young boy crying as water is poured over his face. The video is captioned, "he is dying tonight for sure". Another caption reads, "I can't believe he's steal [sic] alive."

In one video, the pair - their faces obscured by smiling emojis - defend their actions.

"That's my child, that's our child... you're not going to teach us how to treat our child," the teenage girl says.

"If I want to slap my child, I'll slap him as much as I want," the young man - who claims to be the woman's husband - adds.

According to 9 News, police visited a Melbourne property after being notified of the videos and found the child "safe and well".

Police confirmed they were speaking to a teenage girl about the situation, but no charges have been laid so far.

2. Robert Doyle has quit as Melbourne Lord Mayor after sexual harassment and indecent assault allegations.