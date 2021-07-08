The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 9.

NSW police crack down on COVID compliance.

At least 100 more officers will patrol the streets of southwest Sydney from 7am on Friday as police launch a "high-visibility" operation to ensure compliance with public health orders.

"Our police will be targeting the people who think the rules don't apply to them," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

"Those people are putting everyone's lives at risk, including their own families, and working to prolong the lockdown."

"It should be the same rules for everybody."



The crackdown comes after Premier Gladys Berejiklian hinted on Wednesday that the Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield and Liverpool local government areas could be subject to stricter COVID-19 restrictions.

Case numbers are surging in the area, with NSW Health picking up unlinked cases in Fairfield.

But some are suggesting the police response is discriminatory, given the strong presence of multicultural communities in that part of Sydney.

"There is absolutely NO logic for the direct targeting of Sydney's black and brown communities," NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

"The *only* logic for targeting the most multicultural part of Sydney is the racist over policing of people of colour."

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday foreshadowed that Greater Sydney and its surrounds will likely remain in lockdown until the current outbreak is significantly curtailed.

Eleven people are in intensive care in NSW, with three ventilated.