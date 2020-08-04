The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 5.

At least one Australian dead as Beirut rocked by massive explosion.
A massive explosion has rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least 70 people including one Australian.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed at least one Australian had been killed in the blast on the Today show on Wednesday morning.
The explosion has injured thousands and destroyed buildings kilometres away from the blast site, at Beirut's port.
Authorities have attributed the disaster to an industrial accident, saying it was sparked by a fire at a warehouse containing vast volumes of ammonium nitrate.
My God. Lebanon economy collapsing and now this massive explosion. Beirut port (and a lot more, from the looks of it) utterly destroyed. Can’t imagine the human toll we are going to see. pic.twitter.com/vljWYftJWE— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 4, 2020
Aftermath of the Lebanon explosion.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 4, 2020
Devastating.
Ht @mgdowney pic.twitter.com/FnV61rVol3
It sent a shockwave through the Lebanese capital, destroyed buildings, flipped cars and shattered windows.
The Lebanese health minister said at least 70 people were confirmed dead and 3700 people were injured as hospitals, already battling a pandemic, find themselves overwhelmed. The death toll is expected to rise.
The Lebanese Red Cross said hospitals in the city are either so full or so badly damaged that hundreds of patients have had to be turned away or treated outside of buildings. It has called for urgent blood donations.
