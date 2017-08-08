MasterChef's Poh only gets four hours of sleep a night and we don't know how she does it.

Poh is such a well-known Australian that she’s known by one name, like Madonna or Elle or Kylie.

She is so cheeky and creative, and stole our hearts on the very first MasterChef, over eight years ago.

Since then, Poh’s written a cookbook for children, hosted a couple of TV shows, become quite the artist, runs a patisserie, and of course, just like the rest of us, she’s juggling. She’s juggling her cooking career goals, a love life and family.

If you want to listen to the full episode of Poh on I Don’t Know How She Does It, you can right here. (Post continues after audio.)

Alissa: Let’s kick off with your day. What time do you wake up?

Poh: For my entire life I’ve suffered from never having a routine. I’m just one of those horrible, chaotic people. My days can start anywhere from four to five o’clock if I’m working at the cafe.

Alissa: Do you put makeup on before you go?

Poh: Yeah, I’m 44. I used to be a makeup artist, so I am really good at just filling up the gaps.

Blush is always good. Blush, bronzer, and a bit of mascara and, then a bit of lipstick. I put lipstick on the cheeks and bit on the lips.

Alissa: First thing you do once you get up?

Poh: Cup of tea. Just black, but I go through stages in my tea when I’m obsessed with a tea for weeks and drink it all the time. I love herbal teas because I have all these herbal plants in my garden that I use for my tea.

Alissa: What’s your brekky?

Poh: Absolutely revolting. Sometimes it’s like a row of chocolate.

Actually, my beautiful husband Jonno, whenever he’s cooking baked beans with eggs on toast, I use whatever bread is leftover with honey.

Alissa: So many of us try to present this image that we’ve got it all together. And I love that you’re not portraying that image whatsoever. One of your Instagram posts, recently, was about your dinner and it looks amazing. Can you read your caption to it?

Poh: This is what I’m having for dinner. Oh, what is it? Can I have the recipe you ask? I would if I could.

But I was really busy editing my tits off on my next book and so I went to the Korean grocer down the road and bought two packets of some random instant hotpot mixed that I interpreted through pictures, which probably has tons of MSG in it.

Then I bunged into it tofu and a bunch of stuff I found the fridge and pantry. That being garlic, spring onions ginger, wombok, mushrooms, frozen clam meat, brown rice, quinoa and it’s damn nice #thehonesttruth.