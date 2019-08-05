So... What Actually Is A Serum?

05 Aug 2019 · 17 minutes

So... What Actually Is A Serum?
We're back for season 3! Leigh is officially on maternity leave so our lovely beauty writer Amy Clark is taking the reigns and Leigh has trained her well!

In this episode, Amy discusses what a serum is and where you might need to include it in your skincare routine.

Plus, we chat supermarket shampoo and whether it's really the best option for dandruff.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares a new savey oil that's just a "bloody good product."

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, $14.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/head-shoulders-supreme-moisture-shampoo-400-ml?

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo, $11.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/6562/neutrogena-t-gel-therapeutic-shampoo-200ml

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $22.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41888/nizoral-anti-dandruff-shampoo-2-100ml

La Biosthetique Lotion Ergines E, $38.
https://www.labiosthetique.com.au/lotion-ergines-e

Frank Body Caffeinated Scalp Scrub, $18.95.
https://www.frankbody.com/au/products/caffeinated-scalp-scrub/?

Kelly’s Spendy: SNS nails, around $50.

Kelly’s Savey: Neutrogena Deep Clean Hydrating Oil, $19.
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/821305/neutrogena-deep-clean-hydrating-oil

Amy’s Spendy: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $55.
https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/d-bronzi-anti-pollution-sunshine-drops/I-033950.html

Amy’s Savey: Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Foam, $19.95.
https://www.bondisands.com.au/everyday-gradual-tanning-foam-270ml

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

This episode was brought to you by Frank Body

