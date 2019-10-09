Sophie Monk Does Her Makeup For The Paparazzi

Sophie Monk needs no introduction, but we'll give it a crack. Sophie has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years after getting her start on the reality talent show Popstars back in 2000.

We’ve watched her in Hollywood movies, search for love as the Bachelorette, and more recently, helping others find love as the host of Love Island Australia.

On this episode of You Beauty, Sophie chats to Amy about her beauty nails and fails. Plus, we find out what it's like when you have to do your makeup at a moment's notice thanks to pesky paparazzi.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Sophie shares her favourite supermarket lip gloss that she created with MCoBeauty.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

AUS MEDIC CO Peptide Face Cream Cleanser, $44.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/aus-medic-co/aus-medic-co-peptide-face-cream-cleanser-125-ml

AUS MEDIC CO Phyto-Nutrient Face Mask with Algae Extract, $84.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/aus-medic-co/aus-medic-co-phyto-nutrient-face-mask-with-algae-extract-100-g

AUS MEDIC CO Illuminating Peptide Moisturiser, $84.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/aus-medic-co/aus-medic-co-illuminating-peptide-moisturiser-60-ml

Johnson's Baby Oil, $5.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/johnson-s-baby-oil-200-ml

Murad Hydrating Toner Mist, $50.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/murad-hydrating-toner/v/default?

Lonvitalite C8 Collagen Crystal Eye Sheet Masks, 6 Pack for $35.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/lonvitalite/lonvitalite-c8-collagen-crystal-eye-mask.html

Ella Baché Great Facesaver SPF 50+ Lotion, $49.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/ella-bache/ella-bache-great-facesaver-50-lotion.html

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 30ml for $100.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/advanced-night-repair-synchronized-recovery-complex-ii-182363950-182364490?size=30ml

NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation, $75.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/all-day-luminous-weightless-foundation/V-020409.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-complexion

MCoBeautyWaterproof Crayon Liner, $14.

https://mcobeauty.com/eyes/waterproof-eyedefine-liner

Modelco Tan Airbrush in a Can, $10.

https://www.priceline.com.au/modelco-airbrush-in-a-can-180-ml

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $24.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/61218/sally-hansen-airbrush-legs-tan-glow

Fudge Clean Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo and Conditioner, $23.99 each.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/92955/fudge-clean-blonde-violet-toning-shampoo-250ml?rcid=

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/92954/fudge-clean-blonde-violet-toning-conditioner-250ml?rcid=

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $66.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-dry-texturizing-spray.html

Bondi Boost Growth Miracle Mask, $39.95.

https://bondiboost.com.au/products/growth-miracle-mask

Sophie’s Spendy: Dr Spiller Oxygen Vital Serum and Collagen Cream.

https://www.dr-spiller.com.au/product/oxygen-vital-complex/

https://www.dr-spiller.com.au/product/collagen-cream/

Sophie’s Savey: MCoBeauty Pout Gloss by Sophie Monk in Wonder, $14.

https://mcobeauty.com/lips/the-beauty-edit-pout-gloss-ultra-shine-lip-gloss-wonder

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Sophie Monk

Producer: Lama Zakharia





