My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

you beauty

a day ago · 20 minutes

My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?
Have you been going through your makeup collection at home, trying to work out what’s expired and what hasn’t? 

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how long your makeup products typically last, and how to know when it’s time to chuck ‘em. 

Plus, they offer tips on how to manage a flaky, dry scalp. 

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found an exfoliating mitt that’s big enough to easily use on your butt, thighs and hips. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+, $47.

https://bit.ly/3eKBr5L 

Nair Easiwax Mini Wax Strips, $9.49.

https://bit.ly/3eKTJ6U 

Selsun Blue Deep Cleansing Anti Dandruff Shampoo, $6.09.

https://bit.ly/2zk1Cjo 

Neutrogena T/Gel Anti-Dandruff Therapeutic Shampoo, $14.

https://bit.ly/3cLFbSy 

Leigh Savey: Face Halo BODY, $30.

https://bit.ly/2x3qriQ 

Kelly Savey: Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara, $6.

https://bit.ly/3eLo4lV 

Leigh Spendy: Beaute Pacifique Instant Hydrating Mask, $73.

https://bit.ly/3aC1CrY 

Kelly Spendy: Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $77.

https://bit.ly/353eS88 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Elucent Skincare - Honestly Beautiful.

