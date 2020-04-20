My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

Have you been going through your makeup collection at home, trying to work out what’s expired and what hasn’t?
In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how long your makeup products typically last, and how to know when it’s time to chuck ‘em.
Plus, they offer tips on how to manage a flaky, dry scalp.
And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found an exfoliating mitt that’s big enough to easily use on your butt, thighs and hips.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+, $47.
Nair Easiwax Mini Wax Strips, $9.49.
Selsun Blue Deep Cleansing Anti Dandruff Shampoo, $6.09.
Neutrogena T/Gel Anti-Dandruff Therapeutic Shampoo, $14.
Leigh Savey: Face Halo BODY, $30.
Kelly Savey: Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara, $6.
Leigh Spendy: Beaute Pacifique Instant Hydrating Mask, $73.
Kelly Spendy: Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $77.
