The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

Have you noticed everyone you know is raving about a beauty product in a bright blue bottle? From the You Beauty Facebook group to the beach to your mum’s bathroom cabinet, Ultra Violette is arguably the most popular brand of sunscreen in Australia right now. Our guest today happens to be one of the amazing women behind it, Ava Matthews.

Long before Ava formulated Ultra Violette with her co-founder Bec Jefferd, she was working in beauty PR and product development for incredible brands like Rationale and Mecca, which means she knows her stuff when it comes to beauty.

In this episode, Ava tells host Amy why she believes in a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty… except for blush. She can never have too much blush. Plus, Ava explains which Ultra Violette sunscreen is the one for you.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Ava shares her favourite perfume that makes her smell like “a cool, rich old lady”.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Rationale Proceramide Cleanser, $96.

https://www.rationale.com/products/proceramide-cleanser

Rationale Immunologist Serum, $170.

https://www.rationale.com/products/immunologist-serum

Rationale Super Antioxidant Serum, $162.

https://www.rationale.com/products/super-antioxidant-serum

Rationale Antioxidant Lipid Concentrate, $161.

https://www.rationale.com/products/antioxidant-lipid-concentrate

Rationale PhotoDynamic Day Cream SPF15, $172.

https://www.rationale.com/products/photodynamic-day-cream-spf15

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+ Luminising Sun Serum, $47.

https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/all/products/clean-screen-lightweight-spf-serum

Rationale Catalyst Serum, $160.

https://www.rationale.com/products/catalyst-serum

Rationale DNA Night Cream, $192.

https://www.rationale.com/products/dna-night-cream

Rationale DNA Eye Cream, $146.

https://www.rationale.com/products/dna-eye-cream

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF50+ Hydrating Facial Sunscreen, $45.

https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/all/products/supreme-screen-spf-50-hydrating-facial-sunscreen

Mecca Cosmetica Lit From Within Primer, $40.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/lit-from-within-primer/V-017504.html

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $65

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/hollywood-flawless-filter-shade-3-light-medium

Glossier Stretch Concealer, USD$18.

https://www.glossier.com/products/stretch-concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $48.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/radiant-creamy-concealer/V-015503.html

NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette, $94.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/narsissist-wanted-eyeshadow-palette/I-031645.html

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette, $78.

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/sweet-peach-eyeshadow-palette/I-023781.html

NARS Eyeliner in Mambo, $38.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/eyeliner/V-000819.html

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush, $64.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/ambient-lighting-blush/V-017576.html

Benefit GALifornia Powder Blush, $54.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-galifornia/v/5g

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, $80.

https://www.mecca.com.au/westman-atelier/baby-cheeks-blush-stick/V-037303.html

Kevyn Aucoin Volume Mascara, $45.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html

INC.redible Listen Hard Girl Liquid Lip Paint, $20.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/inc-redible/inc-redibles-listen-hard-girl-liquid-lip-paint.html

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/velvet-matte-lip-pencil/V-000490.html

Dr. Lipp Original Nipple Balm for Lips, $25.

https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-lipp/original-nipple-balm-for-lips/I-002577.html

GlowByBeca Tanning Mousse, $39.95.

https://glowbybeca.com/glow-shop/chocolate-tanning-mousse/

Luna Bronze Tan.

https://lunabronze.com.au/

Loving Tan.

http://au.lovingtan.com/

Le Labo Baie Rose 26 Parfum, $104.

https://www.cosmeticsmegastore.com/au/baie-rose-26-by-le-labo-eau-de-parfum-05oz15ml-spray-new/p-41695819-85078057

Le Labo Musc 25 Parfum, USD$12.99.

https://www.fragrancesline.com/products/musc-25-los-angeles-city-exclusive-perfume-fragrance-sample-decant

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo, $68.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-bright-blonde-shampoo.html

Oribe Bright Blonde Conditioner, $69.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-bright-blonde-conditioner.html

Kristin Fisher Eyebrows.

https://www.kristinfisher.com.au/

Spendy: A Personal Trainer.

Savey: Visine Allergy Eye Drops, $8.49.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/8323/Visine-Allergy-Eye-Drops-15mL

&

Glossier Boy Brow, USD$16.

https://www.glossier.com/products/boy-brow

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Ava Matthews

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Priceline's Festival of You. Instore and online now at Priceline Pharmacy.