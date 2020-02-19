The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

Have you noticed everyone you know is raving about a beauty product in a bright blue bottle? From the You Beauty Facebook group to the beach to your mum’s bathroom cabinet, Ultra Violette is arguably the most popular brand of sunscreen in Australia right now. Our guest today happens to be one of the amazing women behind it, Ava Matthews.
Long before Ava formulated Ultra Violette with her co-founder Bec Jefferd, she was working in beauty PR and product development for incredible brands like Rationale and Mecca, which means she knows her stuff when it comes to beauty.
In this episode, Ava tells host Amy why she believes in a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty… except for blush. She can never have too much blush. Plus, Ava explains which Ultra Violette sunscreen is the one for you.
And in our Spendy Savey segment, Ava shares her favourite perfume that makes her smell like “a cool, rich old lady”.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Ava Matthews
Producer: Leah Porges
