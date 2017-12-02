Search

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein

true crime conversations

a day ago · 51 minutes

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein was a financier of global influence and moved in powerful social circles. He was also an alleged child sex trafficker, a convicted criminal who served time for soliciting a prostitute; an underage child in 2008. Epstein was arrested again in July of 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. While he awaited trial he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10th 2019. 

Diane Dimond is an award winning investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist who writes about the ever-evolving and fascinating world of crime and justice. She speaks to us about the case of Epstein and her work for the Investigation Discovery documentary examining the crimes and suspicious death of Epstein.

CREDITS
Guest: Diane Dimond
Host: Jessie Stephens
Producer: Elise Cooper

The following episode includes discussion of child sex trafficking, sexual assault, and alleged suicide. Listener discretion is advised. If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

RESEARCH

    CONTACT US

    Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected]

    Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

