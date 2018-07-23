A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

21 hours ago

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery
When a shark vomited up a tattooed arm in the Coogee Aquarium in 1935, onlookers were horrified. This arm would be the catalyst for exposing the seedy underbelly of Sydney’s grimy and cut throat crime scene.

Phillip Roope and Kevin Meagher sit down with Jessie Stephens to explore the shark arm case. Together, the former high school history and english teachers collaborated on the book Shark Arm; A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, and Two Unsolved Murders, exposing one of the most baffling and fascinating cases in the history of Australia’s early 20th century crimes. 

Guests: Phillip Roope and Kevin Meagher, authors of Shark Arm; A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, and Two Unsolved Murders https://bit.ly/39XvgIN 

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and editor: Elise Cooper

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

21 hours ago

