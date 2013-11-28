Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

true crime conversations

17 hours ago · 30 minutes

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist
Back
play Episode

Erie, Pennsylvania is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie, halfway between New York and Ohio. It was August the 28th, 2003, when a man named Brian Welles arrived at a local pizzeria where he worked as a pizza delivery driver. For 10 years he had been one of their most loyal employees, only ever missing one day of work, following the death of his beloved cat.

But this day, an order placed from a payphone to 8631 Peach Street, only a few kilometres from the pizzeria, would change the course of multiple lives. 

Once he arrived at the address, a collar bomb would be placed around his neck, fitted with a timer. He would also be handed a seven page letter, outlining a bizarre scavenger hunt he was ordered to complete. The words, “Act now, think later or you will die” were scrawled at the bottom of the instructions. 

Was the collar bomb even real? How did it end up around Brian Welles’ neck? And what was this really all about?

What took place over the next few hours has been described by CNN as the only crime of its kind, and "one of the most complicated and bizarre crimes in the annals of the FBI".

We speak to investigative reporter Rich Schapiro ,author of a long form piece on the Collar Bomb Heist for WIRED and researched the case extensively in the process. He is also an investigative journalist for NBC news in the United States.

CREDITS

Guest: Rich Schapiro @richschapiro

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer/Editor: Elise Cooper

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.  Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P 

RESEARCH

Sentencing Day in Bizarre Bank Robbery Case, Fox News Insider https://bit.ly/39Mlk4d 

More Episodes

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

30 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

37 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

45 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

41 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

The Claremont Serial Killer

46 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

52 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

55 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer

65 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???