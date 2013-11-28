Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

true crime conversations

16 hours ago · 32 minutes

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM
Back
play Episode

The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now defunct NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiralled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation, all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices. Additionally, several women involved with the NXIVM founder died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato explores the case in this episode. Frank’s documentary The Lost Women Of NXIVM, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.

CREDITS
Guest: Frank Parlato
Host: Jessie Stephens
Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

More Episodes

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

32 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

40 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

45 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

41 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

37 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

45 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

41 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

The Claremont Serial Killer

46 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

52 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

55 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer

65 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???