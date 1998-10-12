Granny Evil: Australia's Most Infamous Matriarch

Kathleen Pettingill had ten children. All of them are either incarcerated, in witness protection, or dead. So, how did Kathleen become the head of one of the most prolific and violent crime families in modern Australian history?

Jessie speaks with author Adrian Tame about the life and crimes of Kathleen Pettingill - a woman who throughout his years profiling her he has come to count as a friend.

You can buy Adrian Tame’s book The Matriarch online and at all good book stores.

