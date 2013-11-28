Search

The Untold Story Of The Bali Nine

true crime conversations

16 hours ago · 63 minutes

On 17 April 2005, nine young Australians were arrested in Bali on charges of drug trafficking. Known as the 'Bali 9', some members received the death penalty for their crimes, while others are serving lengthy jail sentences. 

It seemed like a case burnt into the Australian consciousness. However, more than 15 years later the same crimes are being carried out, with just as devastating effects. Journalists Cindy Wockner and Madonna King were present at the trials and sentencing of The Bali 9. They used their investigative skills to piece together the whole story, from arrest to jail to the harrowing final journey for their book, Bali 9: The Untold Story.

Madonna King joins Jessie Stephens to take us through the case of the Bali 9, the lives of those involved, why they took on such a huge risk, and the now controversial role of the Australian Federal Police.

CREDITS

Guest: Madonna King, co-author of ‘Bali 9: The Untold Story’ http://bit.ly/bali-nine 
Host: Jessie Stephens
Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne
Executive Producer and editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

