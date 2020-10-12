Could You Lose Your Job To A Robot? The Next Wave Of AI Is Coming

In the past, technology has taken over jobs that were considered blue collar - those that required manual labour, but with the rise of artificial intelligence, could your white collar job be at risk too?

The Quicky investigate where technology will impact the careers of Australians

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Former CEO of the Australian Computer Society and Dr Michael Kollo, CEO of Faethm.

