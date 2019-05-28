The Lady Vanishes: Why People Choose To Go Missing

The Lady Vanishes podcast has been investigating the 1997 disappearance of Gold Coast teacher Marion Barter and the evidence so far points to the theory that she chose to walk away from her life, her children and friends.

Today we look at the reasons people choose to start over again, never wanting to return to the families who miss them desperately.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Professor Hester Parr and Executive Producer of The Lady Vanishes, Alison Sandy, if you want to check out The Lady Vanishes podcast... you can find the links here https://7news.com.au/news/crime/the-lady-vanishes-search-for-missing-australian-mother-intensifies-as-new-7news-podcast-climbs-charts-c-39131

