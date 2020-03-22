The Kids Are At Home: Do We Have To Teach Them Too?

Most kids are at home now and social media is filled with pictures of what this means for families around Australia and the world. For some, this means timetables and every moment accounted for. For others, it's screens, backyards, games and fun.
What's it meant to be? Does it have to be one or the other?
The Quicky has sought out some people who are used to coming up with things for kids to do - a homeschooling mother and a playgroup facilitator. They've come up with a bunch of things for you to do with the kids to help those hours go by.
Home Education Australia Community Facebook - https://bit.ly/2yjA5hJ
Home School Due To Virus Closures In Australia - https://bit.ly/341oCPG
Busy Toddler Instagram - https://bit.ly/2UoQuKi
Virtual Museum Tours - https://bit.ly/2WSsYaj
Virtual School Trips - https://bit.ly/3ayElIw
More Virtual field Trips - https://bit.ly/33VEbZ4
Have An Astronaut Read Your Child A Space Story - https://storytimefromspace.com/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Elissa Blake, homeschooling parent; Melanie Sim, playgroup facilitator and founder of Bush Magic.
CONTACT US
