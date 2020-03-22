The Kids Are At Home: Do We Have To Teach Them Too?

15 minutes

The Kids Are At Home: Do We Have To Teach Them Too?
Most kids are at home now and social media is filled with pictures of what this means for families around Australia and the world. For some, this means timetables and every moment accounted for. For others, it's screens, backyards, games and fun. 

What's it meant to be? Does it have to be one or the other? 

The Quicky has sought out some people who are used to coming up with things for kids to do - a homeschooling mother and a playgroup facilitator. They've come up with a bunch of things for you to do with the kids to help those hours go by. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

Home Education Australia Community Facebook - https://bit.ly/2yjA5hJ

Home School Due To Virus Closures In Australia - https://bit.ly/341oCPG

Busy Toddler Instagram - https://bit.ly/2UoQuKi

Virtual Museum Tours - https://bit.ly/2WSsYaj

Virtual School Trips - https://bit.ly/3ayElIw

More Virtual field Trips - https://bit.ly/33VEbZ4

Have An Astronaut Read Your Child A Space Story - https://storytimefromspace.com/

 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Elissa Blake, homeschooling parent; Melanie Sim, playgroup facilitator and founder of Bush Magic. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

