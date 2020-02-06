The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

a day ago · 12 minutes

The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot
This episode of The Quicky is intensely adult, so remember that if you're playing it on the school run!

Do you know where your G-Spot is? Have you located it and have you had that promised earth-shattering orgasm? 

Right in time for Valentine's Day, The Quicky is deep-diving into a woman's G-Spot. Where is it exactly? What do you have to do to locate it? What's actually happening to your body when the right kind of pressure is applied?  So many questions!  Thank goodness we've got all the answers. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Jane Chalmers, Lecturer in Physiotherapy at Western Sydney University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

