15 hours ago · 17 minutes

Single And Satisfied, So Why Is The World Set Up For Couples?
It's been more than a decade since Beyonce gave all the single ladies their own anthem, so why is there still so much prejudice against both women and men who choose not to spend their lives with a partner?

The Quicky speaks to two women who are happily single by choice, and an expert who has spent years researching why the world is still geared towards favouring couples over individuals.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Bella DePaulo - Academic Affiliate of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of California Santa Barbara

Siobhan and Vivienne - both single by choice and loving life.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

