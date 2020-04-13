Search

Privacy & Trust: Should I Download The COVID 19 Tracking App?

21 hours ago · 15 minutes

Privacy & Trust: Should I Download The COVID 19 Tracking App?
The Government needs at least 14 million Australians to download the COVID19 tracing app, and if we do, they've promised we could get some of our freedoms back. 

So how will it work? What information of yours will it have access to? What will it mean for your privacy? We find out the facts on Covidtrace. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camileri

Guests: Nigel Phair, Director of UNSW Canberra Cyber; Michelle Falstein, Secretary of the NSW Council of Civil Liberties. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

