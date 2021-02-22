The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex

The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex
Former Sydney private school girl Chanel Contos has helped thousands of people share their horrific experiences of sexual assault by fellow pupils, which has prompted a petition calling for sex and consent education to be taught at a younger age.

The Quicky examines why at even some of the most elite schools this continues to be a devastating problem for young people, and what we can do to bring about positive change in attitudes and behaviours.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Christopher Fisher - Associate Professor, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society at Latrobe University

Jenny Ackland - Co-Director and Co-Founder of Sex Education Australia (SEA)

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex

