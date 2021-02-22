The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex

Former Sydney private school girl Chanel Contos has helped thousands of people share their horrific experiences of sexual assault by fellow pupils, which has prompted a petition calling for sex and consent education to be taught at a younger age.

The Quicky examines why at even some of the most elite schools this continues to be a devastating problem for young people, and what we can do to bring about positive change in attitudes and behaviours.

Christopher Fisher - Associate Professor, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society at Latrobe University

Jenny Ackland - Co-Director and Co-Founder of Sex Education Australia (SEA)

