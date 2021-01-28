Can You Recover Lost Memories And Are They Real?

Can You Recover Lost Memories And Are They Real?
It's said that memories are the one thing that can never be taken away from you, but what about those memories from your earliest years on the planet that you never had to start with?

The Quicky investigates why most of us cannot remember anything before the age of three, and whether remembering repressed memories through a triggering event can ever be relied on as an accurate record of what actually happened.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Cathy Kezelman - President of the Blue Knot Foundation

Professor Ullrich Ecker - Expert in Memory and Information Processing at the School of Psychological Science, University of Western Australia

The Blue Knot Foundation offers a number of general resources: https://www.blueknot.org.au/Resources

And specific information about trauma and memory: https://www.blueknot.org.au/resources/publications/trauma-and-memory

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

