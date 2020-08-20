Poisoned Tea: The Russian Spy Murders That Sound Like A Movie

It's not just in spy movies the Russian Government uses bio-warfare (a.k.a. poison) to silence its enemies.

There's a rich history of it that goes back much further than the tragic London death of Alexander Litvenenko. Over the last few weeks we've seen Putin enemy Alexei Navalny 'probably poisoned' by a cup of tea.

The Quicky investigates.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Professor Mark Edele, Hansen Chair In History Historical And Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne.

