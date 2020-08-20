Poisoned Tea: The Russian Spy Murders That Sound Like A Movie

It's not just in spy movies the Russian Government uses bio-warfare (a.k.a. poison) to silence its enemies.
There's a rich history of it that goes back much further than the tragic London death of Alexander Litvenenko. Over the last few weeks we've seen Putin enemy Alexei Navalny 'probably poisoned' by a cup of tea.
The Quicky investigates.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Professor Mark Edele, Hansen Chair In History Historical And Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne.
