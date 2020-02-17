The Period Revolution: How We’re Changing The Way We Bleed In 2020

From period pants to moon cups and Mirenas - the technology of how we bleed and what we bleed into seems like it's always changing. And it's been increasingly influenced by our environmental crisis.

Yet, what suits who? Exactly how hygienic are period pants? How do you clean a moon cup in a public bathroom? What does a Mirena do to your cycle?

Today, we deep dive into the modern period.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Marita Long, GP with a special interest in women's health; Lucille Cutting, period pants and mooncup user

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/