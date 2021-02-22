OnlyFans: Legitimate Career Opportunity, Or Gateway To Porn?

11 hours ago

OnlyFans: Legitimate Career Opportunity, Or Gateway To Porn?
Making money as an influencer is now a widely-accepted and legitimate business for a lot of people, but many of us are a little more hesitant when it comes to embracing those who make money on OnlyFans.

For some it has been a financial lifeline during the pandemic as face-to-face work opportunities have been severely restricted, but for others it is yet another faceless online platform run by a mysterious company that profits from the exploitation of women.

The Quicky speaks to an OnlyFans content creator and an expert in online communications to try and decipher whether we should be fans of this service or not.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Teagan Kaye - OnlyFans content creator

Dr Jonathon Hutchinson - Senior Lecturer in Online Communication and Media at the University of Sydney

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

19 minutes

