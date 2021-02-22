OnlyFans: Legitimate Career Opportunity, Or Gateway To Porn?

Making money as an influencer is now a widely-accepted and legitimate business for a lot of people, but many of us are a little more hesitant when it comes to embracing those who make money on OnlyFans.

For some it has been a financial lifeline during the pandemic as face-to-face work opportunities have been severely restricted, but for others it is yet another faceless online platform run by a mysterious company that profits from the exploitation of women.

The Quicky speaks to an OnlyFans content creator and an expert in online communications to try and decipher whether we should be fans of this service or not.

